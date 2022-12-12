Sign up
Photo 1092
Let's face it...it's cold!
Snow crystals on the car window taking on character.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
0
1
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
