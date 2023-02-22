Sign up
Photo 1164
Another Hellebore bloom
This plant I am keeping in the conservatory at the moment
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Photo Details
8
8
2
2
1
1
365
365
TG-6
TG-6
Taken
22nd February 2023 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
bloom
,
hellebore
,
patterned
Mags
ace
So delicate. Beautiful!
February 25th, 2023
Lesley
ace
This is a very pretty one
February 25th, 2023
