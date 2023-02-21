Sign up
Photo 1163
Stroll before the sun goes down
In winter time when the trees are not in leaf it is easier see more features in the landscape. As we stroll down this public footpath I can see that there is a small pool ahead in the trees.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
1
1
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1166
photos
35
followers
56
following
319% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
20th February 2023 5:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
shadow
,
trees
,
shade
,
pool
Mags
ace
Lovely golden tones and shadows over the field.
February 25th, 2023
