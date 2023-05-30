Sign up
Previous
Photo 1235
Late flowering Rhododendron
The long cold damp Spring meant that my Rhododendron was very late to bloom this year. Capturing this flower with raindrops seemed appropriate.
30th May 2023
30th May 23
0
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1235
photos
32
followers
57
following
338% complete
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
30th May 2023 4:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
bloom
