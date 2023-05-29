Sign up
Photo 1234
Wild flower churchyard
On Spring Bank Holiday Monday we revisited Oldberrow Church which is quite local to us. the Churchyard was ablaze with a selection of wild flowers, with footpath routes cut from the gates and around the perimeter.
29th May 2023
29th May 23
Speedwell
Speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Tags
flowers
grass
wild
winghong_ho
A lovely view.
June 20th, 2023
