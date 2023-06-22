Sign up
Photo 1263
Lunch out
This was my birthday, and a fine day to take lunch out locally. This pub is situated on the edge of parkland in our town.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
