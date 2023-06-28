Previous
Next
Feckenham Village hall by speedwell
Photo 1266

Feckenham Village hall

We spent an hour or so strolling around this local village. The old AA sign on the front is amusing for displaying its quaint exact distance to London as 104 1/4 miles.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise