Now for something different by speedwell
Photo 1273

Now for something different

An Evening Service with a paddling pool at the front. This is not for a baptism, but a Sea Sunday Service, so there will be hand crafted boats in the pool before the end of the evening...
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

