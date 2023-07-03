Sign up
Outlier
We were making our way to the Gower in South Wales for a few days holiday. On the road between Hereford and Abergavenny we passed this isolated hill Ysgyryd Fawr, an oulier of the Black mountains further west.
3rd Jul 23
Speedwell
Speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Tags
hill
countryside
fields
