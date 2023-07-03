Previous
Outlier by speedwell
We were making our way to the Gower in South Wales for a few days holiday. On the road between Hereford and Abergavenny we passed this isolated hill Ysgyryd Fawr, an oulier of the Black mountains further west.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
