Photo 1280
Happy Hydrangea
Definite contrasts with how my garden plants have fared this year (wet) compared to last summer (hot and dry). My Lacecap Hydrangea is happier this year, and just coming into bloom now.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
365
TG-6
Taken
10th July 2023 7:49pm
Tags
green
pink
