swimming shield bug by speedwell
swimming shield bug

making its way across a container in the garden that was quite full following reent heavy rain.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
George ace
Great close up.
September 20th, 2023  
