Photo 1277
Kinwarton Dovecote
One of the National Trust's smallest property! 14th century dovecote situated in the middle of a Warwickshire field recently grazed by cattle.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Tags
field
dovecote
George
ace
That’s certainly small!
August 28th, 2023
