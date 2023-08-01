Previous
Kinwarton Dovecote by speedwell
Photo 1277

Kinwarton Dovecote

One of the National Trust's smallest property! 14th century dovecote situated in the middle of a Warwickshire field recently grazed by cattle.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

George ace
That’s certainly small!
August 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise