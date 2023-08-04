Previous
Red Admiral butterfly on Teasel by speedwell
Photo 1283

Red Admiral butterfly on Teasel

Visiting Great Alne churchyard, Warwickshire. Teasel plant was a great attraction for both butterflies and bees
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
George ace
Superb image.
September 8th, 2023  
