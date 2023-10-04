Previous
cyclamen by speedwell
Photo 1316

cyclamen

A bright sight on a dull day. Found under trees in our local town park
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Lesley ace
Lovely splash of pink amongst the autumn tones
October 31st, 2023  
