Photo 1332
Acer in November
capturing the colour before the leaves fall....
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
1
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1333
photos
33
followers
51
following
365% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
3rd November 2023 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful color.
December 20th, 2023
