Poppy cascade by speedwell
Photo 1331

Poppy cascade

...at Wellesbourne church. Many more poppies were crafted than the target, so there were more displays inside the church, and in other locations in the village.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
George ace
Wow!
November 8th, 2023  
