Previous
Next
Very blue by speedwell
Photo 1334

Very blue

Looking west across the Worcester & Birmingham canal a short distance downstream from Tardebigge lock flight. In the far distance there is a train passing, and beyond that a re-built windmill at Avoncroft Mseum of Buildings
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
366% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise