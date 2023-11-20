Sign up
Photo 1334
Very blue
Looking west across the Worcester & Birmingham canal a short distance downstream from Tardebigge lock flight. In the far distance there is a train passing, and beyond that a re-built windmill at Avoncroft Mseum of Buildings
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
0
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1336
photos
33
followers
51
following
366% complete
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
20th November 2023 10:56am
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
train
,
blue
