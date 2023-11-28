Sign up
Photo 1335
Final Hollyhock flowers
Photographed before the first cold snap of the winter. There were still buds to come at this point, so more blooms would have come if the cold had delayed further.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1336
photos
33
followers
51
following
366% complete
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
28th November 2023 2:14pm
pink
