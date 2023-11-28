Previous
Final Hollyhock flowers by speedwell
Photo 1335

Final Hollyhock flowers

Photographed before the first cold snap of the winter. There were still buds to come at this point, so more blooms would have come if the cold had delayed further.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK.
