Photo 1337
Waiting by the Peter door
...to join the bellringing practice this evening. The lights from the entrance hall and the bellringing chamber close to the base of the tower are welcoming.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1339
photos
32
followers
50
following
366% complete
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
1st December 2023 7:47pm
Tags
dark
,
lights
