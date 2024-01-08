Sign up
Photo 1357
passed on to a new home
For many years we have had a collection of Duplo lego bricks that belonged to my daughter. this week my husband passed a box full onto a neighbour with 2 young boys. Before he did so I couldn't resist photographing this little charactor
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
