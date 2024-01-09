Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1358
Cafe church activity
At our monthly evening cafe church there is always a craft activity. This last Sunday the theme for that activity was board games..picking up from the fact that many of us only do these over Christmas. The results are shown at the front.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1359
photos
31
followers
50
following
372% complete
View this month »
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
7th January 2024 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close