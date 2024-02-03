Previous
Hellebore in the garden by speedwell
Hellebore in the garden

Following the recent warm weather the first bud (from 29th January) has now opened.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
