St Catherine's Church Blackwell by speedwell
Photo 1387

St Catherine's Church Blackwell

Our first opportunity for a short exploring trip of the year took us to the village of Blackwell. This church is positioned at the crossroads in the middle of the village. It has been described as a Norwegian style church. Surprisingly this church was built between 1939 and 1941 i.e. during the early years of the 2nd World War. It was built to replace a temporary wooden church on the same site, that lasted for 57 years. The smaller circular meeting room building on the left, known as The Wheel, was built in 2005.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Dorothy ace
Very nice, it looks like a church.
February 25th, 2024  
