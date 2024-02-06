Previous
Female Hazel flower by speedwell
Female Hazel flower

Each year I try to spot these tiny blooms. Challenging because they are so small. Fortunately there is Hazel tree close to my house, so I just need to time my search. If I find any elsewhere that's a bonus!
