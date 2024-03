Raspberry shoot

I love fruit bushes. Years ago I was given some established blackcurrant bushes and raspberry canes from my parents garden, and they fruited well, often intertwined with some wild blackberry brambles. After these bushes finished, I started buying various new fruit bushes, but have had extremely poor cropping. This is a second year, and therefore should be fruiting Raspberry cane, which I transplanted to a new location last Autumn in the hope that I will have better results this year!