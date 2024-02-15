Previous
Brightness in the gloom by speedwell
Photo 1395

Brightness in the gloom

Out in the countryside locally on another afternoon of unsettled weather, it was lovely to see a variety pf bright early Spring blooms, including this Celandine flower at the edge of a church footpath.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Photo Details

