Photo 1395
Brightness in the gloom
Out in the countryside locally on another afternoon of unsettled weather, it was lovely to see a variety pf bright early Spring blooms, including this Celandine flower at the edge of a church footpath.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
yellow
raindrop
