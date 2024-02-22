Previous
Flood ahead by speedwell
Photo 1402

Flood ahead

Despite the continuing rains, we have not had flooding in my home town. However this section of road, has frequentlybecome a temporay water feature.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Photo Details

