Als het gras 2 kontjes hoog is... by sporenmaken
207 / 365

Als het gras 2 kontjes hoog is...

28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Sporen Maken

@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
moni kozi ace
Stunning! This one deserves a print and a frame.
June 29th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Nice capture in b&w.
June 29th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
June 29th, 2022  
