207 / 365
Als het gras 2 kontjes hoog is...
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Sporen Maken
@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
Tags
grass
,
droplets
,
sporenmaken
moni kozi
ace
Stunning! This one deserves a print and a frame.
June 29th, 2022
winghong_ho
Nice capture in b&w.
June 29th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
June 29th, 2022
