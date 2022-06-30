Previous
Het spoor bijster by sporenmaken
208 / 365

Het spoor bijster

Lost track
30th June 2022

Sporen Maken

@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
Bucktree
Cool shot with leading lines and it looks great in b & w. X marks the spot.
June 30th, 2022  
