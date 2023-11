Ongelikte beer

This 6m high peeing polarbear is a sculpture made bij Florentijn Hofman (one might know him from the huge rubber ducks floating around in Hongkong), with the intent to raise awareness about global warming causing the habitat for polarbears becoming too small to survive.



Fun fact: initially the sculpture was peeing 24/7. This drove neighbors crazy, having to pee themselves constantly. So now it pees every now and again....