274 / 365
Eerste sneeuw
First snow
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Sporen Maken
@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
snow
river
netherlands
ijssel
sporenmaken
Boxplayer
ace
Just fabulous the winter atmosphere you have captured here
December 1st, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Great contrast between the tiny individual crystals and the overall gloominess beyond.
December 1st, 2023
