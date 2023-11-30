Previous
Eerste sneeuw by sporenmaken
274 / 365

Eerste sneeuw

First snow
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Sporen Maken

@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
Boxplayer ace
Just fabulous the winter atmosphere you have captured here
December 1st, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Great contrast between the tiny individual crystals and the overall gloominess beyond.
December 1st, 2023  
