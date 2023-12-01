Previous
Leuk foutje by sporenmaken
Leuk foutje

Was very surprised getting these flowers for my b'day today... especially 'cause it is not my day of birth for at least another 3 weeks
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Sporen Maken

@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun it's never to early to celebrate the miracle of life
December 1st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
What a nice surprise for you.
December 1st, 2023  
