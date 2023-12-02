Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
276 / 365
Ik tegenover de ander verandert niets
Art on the rooftop. The message changes according to societal themes. Translation: Me opposite of the other does not change anything. Referring to the last elections, where the political right wing won dramatically.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sporen Maken
@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order). Today I was thinking...
276
photos
65
followers
77
following
75% complete
View this month »
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A520F
Taken
2nd December 2023 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
politics
,
dara
,
amersfoort
,
netherlands
,
sporenmaken
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close