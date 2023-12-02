Previous
Ik tegenover de ander verandert niets by sporenmaken
276 / 365

Ik tegenover de ander verandert niets

Art on the rooftop. The message changes according to societal themes. Translation: Me opposite of the other does not change anything. Referring to the last elections, where the political right wing won dramatically.
2nd December 2023

Sporen Maken

@sporenmaken
Hi there, I am Manon from the Netherlands, I love tramping, camping, campfires, coffee and taking pictures (not necessarily in that order).
75% complete

