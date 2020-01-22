Previous
Crashing Waves on the Malecón Seawall by sprphotos
20 / 365

Crashing Waves on the Malecón Seawall

The Malecón is particularly evocative when a cold front blows in and massive waves crash over the sea wall. The road is often closed to cars. The temperature today was 13c / 55f and windy cold.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Sylvia

@sprphotos
