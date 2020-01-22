Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
20 / 365
Crashing Waves on the Malecón Seawall
The Malecón is particularly evocative when a cold front blows in and massive waves crash over the sea wall. The road is often closed to cars. The temperature today was 13c / 55f and windy cold.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
23
photos
4
followers
5
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
water
,
waves
,
seawall
,
havana
,
malecon
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close