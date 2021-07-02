Previous
Double Asiatic Lilies by sprphotos
Photo 546

Double Asiatic Lilies

For the month of July, I will photographing flowers and create fine art painterly images using Photoshop techniques and Topaz filters.
2nd July 2021

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
