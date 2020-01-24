Sign up
22 / 365
Serene Snowscape
At a funeral service for a dear friend. The room had floor to ceiling windows and this was our view of its natural surroundings for reflection and tranquility.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
0
0
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
365
snow
,
sky
,
winter
,
landscape
,
fir
,
natural
,
snowscape
