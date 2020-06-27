Previous
Miss Savanah by sprphotos
176 / 365

Miss Savanah

@tdaug80 challenged me to have an all-manual film camera set up. My first attempt, indoor shot. This was not an easy challenge for me, I was a point and shoot post digital cameras.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
