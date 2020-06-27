Sign up
176 / 365
Miss Savanah
@tdaug80
challenged me to have an all-manual film camera set up. My first attempt, indoor shot. This was not an easy challenge for me, I was a point and shoot post digital cameras.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
177
photos
16
followers
16
following
Tags
doll
,
get-pushed-413
