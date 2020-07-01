Previous
Shooting without looking! by sprphotos
180 / 365

Shooting without looking!

Mary, @mcsiegle thanks for the challenge, shot without looking!
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
KV ace
Very nice! Not sure I’d get something quite so lovely with this challenge.
July 4th, 2020  
