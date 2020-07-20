Previous
Next
Oh no! not in the water again? Get Pushed 417 by sprphotos
199 / 365

Oh no! not in the water again? Get Pushed 417

Sandra challenged me to take a photo of 'what's leaving the frame' composition filled with an emotion.
Get-Pushed-417
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise