It rained all day! by sprphotos
212 / 365

It rained all day!

Dull and dreary day!
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Anne ace
Very atmospheric shot Sylvia, captured the dullness and dearyness well
August 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and effect.
August 4th, 2020  
