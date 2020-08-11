Previous
Five Rudbeckia Irish Eyes! by sprphotos
221 / 365

Five Rudbeckia Irish Eyes!

My Get-Pushed 420 Challenge from Anne @365anne - to take a photo having the Rule of Odds.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
60% complete

Photo Details

