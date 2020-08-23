Previous
Winston by sprphotos
Winston

Sue @suez1e challenged me to take a photo of something that made me smile, this picture of my beautiful grandson Winston makes me smile everyday.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Sylvia

@sprphotos
Babs ace
What a sweet smile.
August 24th, 2020  
