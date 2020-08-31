Sign up
241 / 365
Sunflowers
A gift from a wonderful friend.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Sylvia
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Babs
Oh what a lovely gift. My auntie was an artist and she loved painting sunflowers.
September 3rd, 2020
Diana
A wonderful gift beautifully captured.
September 3rd, 2020
