Lots more Chocolat

Lecavalier Petrone is a workshop where chocolate and pastry making and design come together.



Co-founded in 2015 by Chloé Migneault-Lecavalier and Loïse Desjardins-Petrone, the company specializes in tailor-made clothing. Speaking to both individuals and businesses, the team takes pleasure in designing high-end products that reflect their customers.



At Lecavalier Petrone each product is created with one idea in mind: that it be as beautiful as it is good!