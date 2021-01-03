Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 366
Snowkiting on the Lake
Snowkiting on Lake of Two Mountains, seen while out on a drive with hubby.
A year ago today I posted my first image, I didn't think I' stick to it and here I am, thanks again to all for your comments, favs, support and encouragement.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
366
photos
32
followers
34
following
100% complete
View this month »
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
3rd January 2021 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
lake
,
snowkiting
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close