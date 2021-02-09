Previous
Abstract - Brick and Wire by sprphotos
Photo 403

Abstract - Brick and Wire

I found this brick wall in an alley, a wire on the left side, the panel on the right is distressed wood. Processed in Topaz - sketch filter and then black and white in photoshop. Frogger @tdaug80 challenged me to create an abstract
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
