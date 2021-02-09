Sign up
Photo 403
Abstract - Brick and Wire
I found this brick wall in an alley, a wire on the left side, the panel on the right is distressed wood. Processed in Topaz - sketch filter and then black and white in photoshop. Frogger
@tdaug80
challenged me to create an abstract
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
0
365
iPhone 11 Pro Max
9th February 2021 3:08pm
blackandwhite
,
brick
,
theme-blackwhite
,
abstract-50
,
get-pushed-446
