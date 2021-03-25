Sign up
Photo 447
Romaine Lettuce
Rainbow month: Thursday - Green
While shopping at a fruit and veggie store, the romaine lettuce made my day to shoot green.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm passionate about photography, since the digital revolution, I've taken thousands of pictures. Photography for me, is about capturing the special moments in our lives...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
25th March 2021 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
lettuce
,
rainbow2021
