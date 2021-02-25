Sign up
The dragon's eye
This is our other bearded dragon, Bruce Wayne. He sat surprisingly still for this photo.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
107
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
CORPORATION
Taken
24th February 2021 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Nada
ace
Great closeup
February 26th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
This is awesome!
February 26th, 2021
