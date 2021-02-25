Previous
The dragon's eye by sschertenleib
The dragon's eye

This is our other bearded dragon, Bruce Wayne. He sat surprisingly still for this photo.
Samantha

Great closeup
February 26th, 2021  
This is awesome!
February 26th, 2021  
