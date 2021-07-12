Previous
I'll wait
I'll wait

Our neighbor's cat was camped out next to the bird feeder this morning. Luckily, he didn't get any of them.
12th July 2021

Samantha

Samantha
LManning (Laura)
Sneaky little devil!
July 13th, 2021  
