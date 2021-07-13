Previous
I see you. by sschertenleib
237 / 365

I see you.

I caught my reflection in the window of the boat we were on. I thought it turned out kinda fun.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
